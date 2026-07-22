Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 1.5% - Here's Why

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $561.47 and last traded at $552.33. Approximately 24,477,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 36,487,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $544.43.

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Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD announced a strategic partnership with Anthropic to deploy up to 2 gigawatts of its next-generation Instinct MI450 GPUs, with the first deployment expected in the first half of 2027, implying tens of billions of dollars in potential chip demand. AMD and Anthropic Sign Major Chips-and-Investment Deal

AMD announced a strategic partnership with Anthropic to deploy up to 2 gigawatts of its next-generation Instinct MI450 GPUs, with the first deployment expected in the first half of 2027, implying tens of billions of dollars in potential chip demand. Positive Sentiment: AMD said it plans to invest up to $5 billion in Anthropic, which investors are interpreting as a strong signal of confidence in AMD’s AI roadmap and a way to deepen a high-profile customer relationship. AMD to invest up to $5 billion in Anthropic as part of computing power deal

AMD said it plans to invest up to $5 billion in Anthropic, which investors are interpreting as a strong signal of confidence in AMD’s AI roadmap and a way to deepen a high-profile customer relationship. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo and other analysts turned more constructive on AMD’s revenue outlook after the Anthropic deal, citing added confidence that AI-related chip demand can support future growth. AMD Stock Rises as Wells Fargo Gains ‘Further Confidence’ in Revenue after Anthropic Deal

Wells Fargo and other analysts turned more constructive on AMD’s revenue outlook after the Anthropic deal, citing added confidence that AI-related chip demand can support future growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also pointed to AMD’s expanding Microsoft Azure and broader AI infrastructure partnerships as evidence that the company is gaining share in the AI compute market. Microsoft's AI Bet Could Rewrite AMD's Growth Story

Recent commentary also pointed to AMD’s expanding Microsoft Azure and broader AI infrastructure partnerships as evidence that the company is gaining share in the AI compute market. Neutral Sentiment: AMD remains highly valued, so even with strong AI momentum, investors may continue to see volatility ahead of its Aug. 4 earnings report and the July 23 Advancing AI event.

AMD remains highly valued, so even with strong AI momentum, investors may continue to see volatility ahead of its Aug. 4 earnings report and the July 23 Advancing AI event. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles frame AMD’s rally as part of a broader semiconductor rebound and anticipation around upcoming product and customer announcements rather than a single fundamental update.

Some articles frame AMD’s rally as part of a broader semiconductor rebound and anticipation around upcoming product and customer announcements rather than a single fundamental update. Negative Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces caution that AMD’s valuation leaves limited room for execution mistakes, which could pressure the stock if upcoming updates fail to meet elevated expectations.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,630 shares of company stock valued at $152,147,456. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303,154 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $1,193,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,142,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,045,954,000 after buying an additional 291,165 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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