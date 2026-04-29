Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 4.3% - Here's Why

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $340.17 and last traded at $337.11. Approximately 43,393,717 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 38,613,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.21.

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Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $297.49.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business's revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at $625,331,612.62. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,672 shares of company stock valued at $70,135,070. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,746,000 after buying an additional 40,708 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $169,426,000 after buying an additional 440,296 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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