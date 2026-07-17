Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 1% - What's Next?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $460.21 and last traded at $495.76. 31,396,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 36,718,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $500.94.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on AMD, with KeyCorp reiterating an Overweight rating and a $725 price target , while Erste Group also raised its earnings estimates.

Wall Street remains constructive on AMD, with KeyCorp reiterating an rating and a , while Erste Group also raised its earnings estimates. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are looking ahead to AMD’s Advancing AI 2026 event on July 22, where the company is expected to unveil new AI products, customer wins, and long-term growth plans. Article Title

Analysts are looking ahead to AMD’s event on July 22, where the company is expected to unveil new AI products, customer wins, and long-term growth plans. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies suggested AMD could highlight a bigger AI opportunity and possibly mention a major customer catalyst, including a potential Anthropic tie-up, which helped reinforce optimism around AMD’s AI growth story. Article Title

Jefferies suggested AMD could highlight a bigger AI opportunity and possibly mention a major customer catalyst, including a potential tie-up, which helped reinforce optimism around AMD’s AI growth story. Positive Sentiment: AMD also announced the addition of the FastFlowLM team and named Alan Smith as a Corporate Fellow, reinforcing its push to strengthen AI and GPU capabilities. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $579.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $808.39 billion, a PE ratio of 162.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $503.08 and a 200-day moving average of $328.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $661,663,348.71. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,630 shares of company stock worth $152,147,456. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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