Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 3.4% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $310.00 and last traded at $323.21. 42,778,148 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 38,552,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.63.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $295.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $526.94 billion, a PE ratio of 121.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company's 50 day moving average is $224.34 and its 200-day moving average is $225.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,454,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,267,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,523,175. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 273,352 shares of company stock worth $59,173,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,708 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 72.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $169,426,000 after buying an additional 440,296 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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