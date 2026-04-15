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Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Advantage Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Analyst consensus: Eight analysts covering Advantage Energy give an average rating of "Moderate Buy", with five buys and three holds and an average 12‑month target of C$13.88.
  • Recent analyst moves are mixed: ATB Cormark and BMO cut ratings/targets (to C$14.00 and C$12.00 respectively), while National Bank upgraded the stock to Outperform and raised its target to C$15.00.
  • Market snapshot: shares opened at C$9.91 (down ~2.4%), 12‑month range C$9.02–C$13.20, market cap ~C$1.66B, P/E ~31.97, current ratio 0.39 and debt‑to‑equity ~52.03.
  • Interested in Advantage Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV - Get Free Report) NYSE: AAV have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.88.

AAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Advantage Energy from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advantage Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAV

Advantage Energy Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$9.02 and a 12 month high of C$13.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.25.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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