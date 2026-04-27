Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $7.45. Advantage Energy shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 8,450 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Advantage Energy from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on AAVVF

Advantage Energy Stock Up 6.2%

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company's 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.72 million.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd. is a Calgary-based exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Montney formation of western Canada. The company holds and operates an extensive land position across northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta, where it employs multi-stage fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques to optimize recovery from low-permeability reservoirs. Advantage Energy's asset portfolio is structured to deliver stable gas production alongside enhanced liquids yields, supporting its strategy of balancing volume growth with cash-flow generation.

Advantage Energy's operations are anchored in its core Montney acreage, where it has established several gas processing and compression facilities to gather, treat and market its production.

Further Reading

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