Free Trial
→ Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Advantage Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market, opening at $7.45 from $6.98 and last trading at $7.49, reflecting roughly a 6.2% intraday rise.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but tilted positive with a consensus of "Moderate Buy" (1 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, 4 Hold); National Bank Financial recently upgraded to outperform while BMO and ATB Cormark issued downgrades.
  • The company missed quarterly expectations—EPS $0.04 vs. $0.24 estimate and revenue $130.41M vs. $174.72M—and shows tight liquidity (current ratio 0.39) despite a $1.23B market cap.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Advantage Energy.

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $7.45. Advantage Energy shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 8,450 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Advantage Energy from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on AAVVF

Advantage Energy Stock Up 6.2%

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company's 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.72 million.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd. is a Calgary-based exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Montney formation of western Canada. The company holds and operates an extensive land position across northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta, where it employs multi-stage fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques to optimize recovery from low-permeability reservoirs. Advantage Energy's asset portfolio is structured to deliver stable gas production alongside enhanced liquids yields, supporting its strategy of balancing volume growth with cash-flow generation.

Advantage Energy's operations are anchored in its core Montney acreage, where it has established several gas processing and compression facilities to gather, treat and market its production.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Advantage Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Advantage Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advantage Energy wasn't on the list.

While Advantage Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines