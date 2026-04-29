Advantage Solutions (ADV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.8150) per share and revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Advantage Solutions Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of ADV stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.56. 11,798 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,898. Advantage Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $465.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,676 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,394 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,346 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763,633 shares of the company's stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADV shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $62.50 to $37.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.75 price target on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions is a leading sales and marketing agency that provides outsourced solutions to consumer packaged goods companies. The firm's offerings include field sales execution, retail merchandising, in-store and shopper marketing, e-commerce activation and data-driven analytics. By deploying dedicated sales teams alongside proprietary technology, Advantage Solutions helps brands optimize shelf placement, ensure compliance with promotional programs and strengthen consumer engagement.

The company's service portfolio spans field sales and marketing, retail execution, brand ambassador programs, digital and experiential promotions, and shopper insights.

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