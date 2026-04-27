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Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Announces Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Advantest logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Reported EPS: Advantest announced quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share.
  • Price & valuation: Shares opened at $188.94, trading near a 52-week high of $195.42 (low $38.25); the company has a market cap of $138.30 billion and a P/E of 68.71.
  • Analyst view: The consensus rating is "Buy" with two Strong Buy ratings and one Hold, including recent upgrades from Sanford C. Bernstein and Zacks and a downgrade from Wall Street Zen.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Advantest.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Advantest Price Performance

ATEYY opened at $188.94 on Monday. Advantest has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $195.42. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $159.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.94. The company has a market capitalization of $138.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATEYY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advantest from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Advantest from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Advantest from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantest currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advantest

Advantest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantest Corporation OTCMKTS: ATEYY is a Japan-headquartered company that specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of semiconductor test equipment and related measurement systems. Its core business is supplying automatic test equipment (ATE) and test solutions used by semiconductor manufacturers, fabless companies and outsourced test houses to validate integrated circuits, memory products, system-on-chip (SoC) devices and a broad range of analog, digital and mixed-signal components.

The company's product portfolio includes handlers and test systems for packaged devices and wafer-level test, testers for memory and logic devices, signal and measurement instruments, and test interface and support products.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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