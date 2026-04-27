Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sets New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Advantest Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $197.39 and last traded at $190.00, with a volume of 32966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.94.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ATEYY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advantest from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Advantest from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Advantest from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantest presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advantest

Advantest Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $138.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.94.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Advantest Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation OTCMKTS: ATEYY is a Japan-headquartered company that specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of semiconductor test equipment and related measurement systems. Its core business is supplying automatic test equipment (ATE) and test solutions used by semiconductor manufacturers, fabless companies and outsourced test houses to validate integrated circuits, memory products, system-on-chip (SoC) devices and a broad range of analog, digital and mixed-signal components.

The company's product portfolio includes handlers and test systems for packaged devices and wafer-level test, testers for memory and logic devices, signal and measurement instruments, and test interface and support products.

Further Reading

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