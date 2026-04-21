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Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Shares Down 5.9% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Advantest logo with Computer and Technology background
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Advantest Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $171.23 and last traded at $171.23. 448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 75,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATEYY. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Advantest from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advantest from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Advantest from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantest presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATEYY

Advantest Stock Down 2.0%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.31 and a 200 day moving average of $142.24. The company has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 2.10.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantest Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantest Corporation OTCMKTS: ATEYY is a Japan-headquartered company that specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of semiconductor test equipment and related measurement systems. Its core business is supplying automatic test equipment (ATE) and test solutions used by semiconductor manufacturers, fabless companies and outsourced test houses to validate integrated circuits, memory products, system-on-chip (SoC) devices and a broad range of analog, digital and mixed-signal components.

The company's product portfolio includes handlers and test systems for packaged devices and wafer-level test, testers for memory and logic devices, signal and measurement instruments, and test interface and support products.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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