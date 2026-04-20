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Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Advantest logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Advantest shares gapped down, opening at $173.225 from the prior close of $181.88 and last trading at $173.76 on a volume of 26,468 shares.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus Buy (two Strong Buy, one Hold) after recent moves: Zacks and Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded to Strong-Buy while Wall Street Zen cut to Hold.
  • The stock has a market cap of $127.0 billion and a P/E of 63.09, trades above its 50‑day ($159.41) and 200‑day ($141.74) SMAs, and the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.70 on $1.78 billion in revenue with analysts forecasting 1.61 EPS for the year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Advantest Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $181.88, but opened at $173.2250. Advantest shares last traded at $173.76, with a volume of 26,468 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEYY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Advantest from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Zacks Research raised Advantest from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advantest from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantest has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advantest

Advantest Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $127.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.74.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Advantest Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Advantest

(Get Free Report)

Advantest Corporation OTCMKTS: ATEYY is a Japan-headquartered company that specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of semiconductor test equipment and related measurement systems. Its core business is supplying automatic test equipment (ATE) and test solutions used by semiconductor manufacturers, fabless companies and outsourced test houses to validate integrated circuits, memory products, system-on-chip (SoC) devices and a broad range of analog, digital and mixed-signal components.

The company's product portfolio includes handlers and test systems for packaged devices and wafer-level test, testers for memory and logic devices, signal and measurement instruments, and test interface and support products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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