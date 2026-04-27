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Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Buy" Rating

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Advantest logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Advantest (ATEYY) from "hold" to Buy, and both Zacks Research and Sanford C. Bernstein have recently moved their ratings to Strong Buy, leaving MarketBeat's average rating at "Buy".
  • Shares rose about 3.7% to $196 on above-average volume; the stock has a market cap near $143.5 billion, a P/E of ~71, and is trading close to its 52-week high.
  • Advantest reported quarterly EPS of $1.11 and analysts expect roughly 3.05 EPS for the fiscal year; the company is a Japan-based maker of semiconductor test equipment and measurement systems.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATEYY. Zacks Research upgraded Advantest from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advantest from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantest currently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on Advantest

Advantest Stock Up 3.7%

ATEYY traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.00. 102,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 2.10. Advantest has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $197.39. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $159.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.94.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advantest will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantest

(Get Free Report)

Advantest Corporation OTCMKTS: ATEYY is a Japan-headquartered company that specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of semiconductor test equipment and related measurement systems. Its core business is supplying automatic test equipment (ATE) and test solutions used by semiconductor manufacturers, fabless companies and outsourced test houses to validate integrated circuits, memory products, system-on-chip (SoC) devices and a broad range of analog, digital and mixed-signal components.

The company's product portfolio includes handlers and test systems for packaged devices and wafer-level test, testers for memory and logic devices, signal and measurement instruments, and test interface and support products.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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