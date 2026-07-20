Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.0850, with a volume of 2981622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Aegon from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aegon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Aegon in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aegon presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEG

Aegon Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Aegon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aegon by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,741,711 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $85,233,000 after buying an additional 901,979 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Aegon by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,169,541 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,272 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aegon by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,546,698 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 494,065 shares during the period. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Aegon by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,527,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 599,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Aegon by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107,085 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $15,297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company's stock.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. is a multinational financial services company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, specializing in life insurance, pensions and asset management. Established in 1983 through the merger of AGO and Ennia, Aegon has built a reputation for offering retirement solutions, savings products and protection plans aimed at helping customers secure their financial futures. The company operates under well-known brands, including Transamerica in the United States, and serves both individual and corporate clients.

Throughout its history, Aegon has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen its market position and broaden its service offerings.

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