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Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Aemetis logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Aemetis shares fell below their 200-day moving average on Thursday, trading as low as $1.55 and last changing hands at $1.56, down about 4.3% on the day.
  • Recent analyst views are mixed: Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock to sell, Weiss Ratings reiterated a sell rating, while Ascendiant Capital Markets raised its target to $22 and kept a buy rating.
  • The company also reported a weaker-than-expected quarter, with a loss of $0.33 per share and revenue of $54.62 million, both missing analyst estimates.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Aemetis.

Aemetis, Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $1.55. Aemetis shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 710,859 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Aemetis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Aemetis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aemetis presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aemetis

Aemetis Stock Down 4.3%

The stock has a market cap of $109.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock's fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aemetis by 10,632.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aemetis, Inc, headquartered in Cupertino, California, is a renewable fuels and renewable natural gas producer dedicated to decarbonizing the transportation sector. The company operates two primary business segments: Aemetis Advanced Fuels, which manufactures ethanol, biodiesel and sustainable aviation fuel using patented carbon capture and separation technology; and Aemetis RNG, which develops dairy-based renewable natural gas projects in California for pipeline injection and transportation use.

Since its incorporation in 2006, Aemetis has expanded its production footprint through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

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