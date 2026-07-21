Aercap (NYSE:AER) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Aercap from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aercap from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aercap from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $164.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $168.67.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aercap

Aercap Trading Up 1.0%

AER opened at $148.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Aercap has a 12 month low of $105.65 and a 12 month high of $155.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.13 and a 200 day moving average of $143.17.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Aercap had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 45.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aercap will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

Aercap declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Aercap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Groupe la Francaise increased its stake in Aercap by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aercap in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aercap in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aercap during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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