Go Pro
→ BlackRock is hoarding it. JPMorgan is hoarding it. Do you own it? (From Awesomely) (Ad)tc pixel

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
AeroVironment logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • AeroVironment has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from 24 covering firms, with an average 1-year target price of about $266.68.
  • The company recently won a $117.3 million U.S. Army production contract for 82 P550 drones, which adds revenue visibility and supports demand for its tactical autonomous systems.
  • Despite positive business momentum, the stock has faced pressure from lowered price targets, a recent insider sale, and securities class action headlines that have added uncertainty.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.6842.

AVAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AeroVironment from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $295.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Clear Str upgraded shares of AeroVironment to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $305.00 to $229.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AeroVironment

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $43,602.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 49,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,546,264.41. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,395 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $213,956,000 after purchasing an additional 71,903 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 722,150 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $174,681,000 after buying an additional 235,685 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 17.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,270 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $143,692,000 after buying an additional 73,963 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 18.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 490,426 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $89,772,000 after buying an additional 77,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,055 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $135,937,000 after buying an additional 32,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company's stock.

Key AeroVironment News

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $148.84 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $135.20 and a 12-month high of $417.86. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $167.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -40.45, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.39.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.37. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The firm had revenue of $641.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. Analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AeroVironment Right Now?

Before you consider AeroVironment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AeroVironment wasn't on the list.

While AeroVironment currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
name stock loses 25% of its value in one day
name stock loses 25% of its value in one day
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines