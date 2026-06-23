AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $205.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. AeroVironment traded as low as $148.27 and last traded at $151.3350, with a volume of 17455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.33.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AVAV. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $330.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $389.00 to $315.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $391.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.83.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total value of $43,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 49,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,546,264.41. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 750 shares of company stock worth $133,502 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting AeroVironment

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research cut its price target on AeroVironment to $205 from $330, but maintained a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s longer-term potential despite the reset in expectations. Article Title

BTIG Research cut its price target on AeroVironment to $205 from $330, but maintained a rating, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s longer-term potential despite the reset in expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to AeroVironment’s Q4 earnings report on June 29 , with analysts expecting about $1.47 in EPS and $559.1 million in revenue ; the report could be a major catalyst if results or guidance surprise. Article Title

Investors are looking ahead to AeroVironment’s , with analysts expecting about and ; the report could be a major catalyst if results or guidance surprise. Negative Sentiment: The stock fell after news that U.S.-Iran peace talks and new Chinese export curbs are pressuring defense names, which can weigh on sentiment for AeroVironment and peers in the sector. Article Title

The stock fell after news that are pressuring defense names, which can weigh on sentiment for AeroVironment and peers in the sector. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing shareholder lawsuits and lead-plaintiff deadline reminders are adding legal overhang, with multiple firms encouraging investors to join securities fraud litigation tied to alleged misstatements, including claims related to the company’s SCAR contract. Article Title

Ongoing are adding legal overhang, with multiple firms encouraging investors to join securities fraud litigation tied to alleged misstatements, including claims related to the company’s SCAR contract. Negative Sentiment: AeroVironment also disclosed that its Q1 loss from operations was understated by $89 million, which raises accounting and disclosure concerns and likely contributed to the stock’s recent weakness. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,890,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,395 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $213,956,000 after purchasing an additional 71,903 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 722,150 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $174,681,000 after purchasing an additional 235,685 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 17.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,273 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $216,101,000 after purchasing an additional 101,713 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 614,444 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $193,390,000 after buying an additional 83,322 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Stock Down 1.5%

The stock's 50 day moving average is $181.94 and its 200 day moving average is $230.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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