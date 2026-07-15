AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Price Down 1.6% - Should You Sell?

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $139.10 and last traded at $141.22. 1,303,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,684,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.47.

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Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Positive Sentiment: William Blair maintained a Buy rating on AeroVironment, citing a possible $500 million Army laser contract that could improve the company’s long-term growth outlook. Article Title

William Blair maintained a rating on AeroVironment, citing a possible that could improve the company’s long-term growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms reiterated reminders about the July 27, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline in the ongoing securities class action, keeping the litigation process in view but adding no new substantive case developments. Article Title

Several law firms reiterated reminders about the lead-plaintiff deadline in the ongoing securities class action, keeping the litigation process in view but adding no new substantive case developments. Neutral Sentiment: Additional legal notices from other firms also highlighted the same class-action deadline, reinforcing that the lawsuit remains active and widely marketed to investors. Article Title

Additional legal notices from other firms also highlighted the same class-action deadline, reinforcing that the lawsuit remains active and widely marketed to investors. Negative Sentiment: The biggest drag on sentiment remains the newly filed securities fraud class action, which alleges investors were harmed after AeroVironment’s share price dropped sharply following the SCAR contract cancellation/reassessment issue. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on AeroVironment from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised AeroVironment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut AeroVironment from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVAV

AeroVironment Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.94.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.37. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $641.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $43,602.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 49,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,546,264.41. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 495 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company's stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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