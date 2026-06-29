AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.020-3.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

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AeroVironment Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $139.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,358. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $177.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.20. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $135.20 and a 1 year high of $417.86.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $641.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.97 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 13.93%.AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. Analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AeroVironment from $389.00 to $315.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AeroVironment from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.33.

Read Our Latest Report on AeroVironment

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total value of $43,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 49,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,546,264.41. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 750 shares of company stock worth $133,502. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about AeroVironment

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Positive Sentiment: AeroVironment reported quarterly EPS of $1.84, topping the $1.47 consensus estimate by a wide margin, which signals better-than-expected profitability. Article Title

AeroVironment reported quarterly EPS of $1.84, topping the $1.47 consensus estimate by a wide margin, which signals better-than-expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: Revenue came in at $641.62 million versus expectations of $555.97 million, suggesting demand remained stronger than analysts anticipated. Article Title

Revenue came in at $641.62 million versus expectations of $555.97 million, suggesting demand remained stronger than analysts anticipated. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention has been focused on AeroVironment’s record backlog and the broader long-term drone growth story, which could help offset recent skepticism around the stock. Article Title

Investor attention has been focused on AeroVironment’s record backlog and the broader long-term drone growth story, which could help offset recent skepticism around the stock. Negative Sentiment: The company is facing multiple class-action lawsuit notices and lead-plaintiff deadline reminders, which adds legal overhang and may weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 83,531 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in AeroVironment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 14,187 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company's stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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