AEVEX Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

AEVEX NYSE: AVEX reported sharply higher first-quarter revenue and profitability in its first earnings call as a public company, citing strong execution on a large unmanned aerial systems program and rising demand for autonomous defense platforms.

Chief Executive Officer Roger Wells said the company is benefiting from growing U.S. and allied military demand for autonomous systems across air and maritime domains. AEVEX develops unmanned systems and autonomy software, including its CompassX technology stack, and operates through two segments: Tactical Systems and Global Solutions.

“Demand for what AEVEX produces is robust and growing,” Wells said, adding that autonomous systems are becoming more important to the strategy and tactics of the U.S. Department of War and international allies.

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Revenue Jumps on EUCOM Deep Strike Program

Chief Financial Officer Todd Booth said first-quarter revenue rose 307% year over year to $216.7 million, driven primarily by Tactical Systems and execution of the EUCOM Deep Strike program, a large unmanned aerial system program awarded last year.

Net income was $21 million, compared with a net loss of $27.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Booth attributed the improvement to higher revenue, operational efficiencies and lower research and development spending.

Adjusted EBITDA margins improved significantly from a year earlier, with Wells saying margins rose nearly 4,200 basis points versus the prior-year period. He cited higher volume, improved efficiency, better product mix and operating expense leverage.

In Tactical Systems, revenue increased 548% year over year to $190.8 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.2% of sales. Booth said the margin level was “more reflective of the longer-term potential” of the segment, though he noted quarter-to-quarter fluctuations may occur due to volume, mix and research and development timing.

Global Solutions revenue increased 9% to $25.9 million, helped by aircraft modifications and testing products and services. Segment adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.2%, though Booth said margins in that segment are expected to be slightly lower for the rest of 2026 due to program mix.

Company Issues 2026 Outlook

AEVEX expects full-year 2026 revenue of $600 million to $620 million and adjusted EBITDA of $88 million to $94.5 million. Booth said the outlook assumes the government remains open and that the general contracting and funding environment does not materially change.

The company expects first-half revenue to represent 62% to 64% of the midpoint of full-year revenue guidance, and first-half adjusted EBITDA to represent 65% to 67% of the midpoint of adjusted EBITDA guidance. Booth said accelerated material receipts are continuing into the second quarter and driving higher revenue recognition, while the second half is expected to have more deliveries but less revenue.

Cash flow from operating activities was $10.4 million in the quarter, compared with cash used in operating activities of $20.1 million a year earlier. Booth said working capital was affected by the timing of cash payments and receipts related to the EUCOM Deep Strike program.

AEVEX ended the quarter with $257.9 million in debt and $27.4 million in cash, but Booth said the balance sheet changed significantly after the company’s April IPO. Net proceeds from the offering were approximately $345.9 million. The company also entered into new credit facilities, including a $100 million term loan, a $75 million delayed-draw term loan and a $200 million revolving credit facility. Booth said the proceeds were used to pay down debt and add cash to the balance sheet.

Backlog, Production and Pipeline in Focus

Wells said AEVEX has delivered more than 6,200 systems to date and currently has orders to deliver more than 3,900 units in 2026. He said the company has manufacturing capacity to produce more than 1,000 units per month, above current volumes.

Wells said the company had more than 90% of its 2026 revenue covered by funded backlog at this point in the year. He said AEVEX expects a full-year book-to-bill ratio above 1 and to enter 2027 with “solid backlog coverage.” The company’s trailing 12-month book-to-bill was 1.16 at the end of the first quarter.

AEVEX said the Phoenix Ghost and EUCOM Deep Strike programs together represent more than 9,300 systems delivered and committed through the end of 2026 and $1.2 billion in total contract value. Wells said the company has a pipeline of more than $8 billion across unmanned aerial and maritime platforms.

In response to an analyst question about the transition away from Ukraine-related revenue, Wells said AEVEX has not factored any follow-on Ukraine work from the EUCOM Deep Strike program into its 2027 and later growth projections. He said any such work would represent upside.

Recent Awards and Growth Priorities

Executive Chairman Brian Raduenz highlighted an $18.5 million U.S. Air Force contract announced last week for autonomous aircraft for One Way Attack missions. Wells also said AEVEX announced a $15.6 million award for Long Range Precision Strike capability.

Wells said AEVEX is focused on four near-term areas of U.S. customer demand: Launched Effects, One Way Attack, Long Range Precision Strike and combatant command needs, particularly in the CENTCOM area of responsibility. He said those areas represent more than $2 billion in potential follow-on and new work.

The company also cited international opportunities. Wells said international revenue is expected to be small and in the single digits in 2026, but could grow into a significant percentage of revenue over the next several years. He noted recent work with Finland, Chile and Lithuania.

Wells said AEVEX is also evaluating acquisitions, with a focus on companies that strengthen its core platforms, move the company into closely aligned adjacent markets or add innovative technology to its CompassX ecosystem. He said the company does not plan to pursue transformational M&A that deviates from its strategy.

Supply Chain and Technology Updates

Wells said AEVEX has the “vast majority” of its 2026 material either in inventory or on order and sees low risk to 2026 revenue from supply chain constraints. He said the company has largely onshored its supply chain, created NDAA-compliant systems, implemented strategic supply and pricing agreements and developed alternative sources for critical components.

The company is also developing a second version of CompassX, which Wells said is intended to improve modularity and functionality across platforms while using a smaller, lighter form factor that is easier to produce.

Wells also discussed ForgeX, a deployable additive manufacturing capability brought into AEVEX through its acquisition of RapidFlight assets. He said ForgeX can support production of systems and components in forward locations, help repair systems and integrate new payloads in distributed or contested logistics environments.

Looking ahead, Wells said AEVEX aims to grow in line with or faster than its markets, expand margins through scale and productivity, and prioritize capital deployment toward internal research and development, capital expenditures, M&A and debt reduction.

About AEVEX NYSE: AVEX

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