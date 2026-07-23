Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post earnings of $7.90 per share and revenue of $590.9360 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $544.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $35 EPS for the current fiscal year and $40 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AMG alerts: Sign Up

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE AMG opened at $346.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $337.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.20. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $200.00 and a 1 year high of $382.75. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group's payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

Insider Transactions at Affiliated Managers Group

In other news, Director Annette Franqui acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.88 per share, for a total transaction of $228,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,174.56. This represents a 61.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.27, for a total value of $5,919,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,245,898.62. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 21,902 shares of company stock worth $7,257,719 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 198 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 676.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $454.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $362.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc NYSE: AMG is a global asset management holding company that partners with boutique investment firms. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AMG invests in and collaborates with independent investment managers to foster growth while preserving their entrepreneurial culture. Through equity stakes and strategic support, the company aims to enhance its affiliates' distribution capabilities, operational infrastructure and access to capital.

The company's core business activities include providing capital solutions, distribution services and operational support to affiliated investment firms.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Affiliated Managers Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Affiliated Managers Group wasn't on the list.

While Affiliated Managers Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here