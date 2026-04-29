Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. Aflac had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 14.35%.

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Aflac Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AFL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.07. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,354,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,940. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.31 and a 200 day moving average of $110.78. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. Aflac has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $119.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 86,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.24, for a total value of $9,756,192.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,636,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,367,651.80. This represents a 0.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 572,632 shares of company stock valued at $63,514,634 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $67,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Aflac to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Aflac from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Aflac from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho set a $102.00 target price on Aflac and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $101.00 target price on Aflac and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac's product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

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