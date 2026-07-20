Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFN shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Ag Growth International from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rohit Bhardwaj bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 28,500 shares in the company, valued at C$684,000. This represents a 42.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company's stock.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$20.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 497.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$381.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$13.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.84. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.53.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.The firm had revenue of C$282.17 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 6.5761006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc manufactures portable and stationary grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment, including augers, belt conveyors, grain storage bins, grain handling accessories, grain aeration equipment, and grain drying systems. The company operates mainly in Portable handling, permanent handling, storage and conditioning, livestock, and manufacturing sectors. Some of its brands are batco, wheatheart, westfield, storm, rem, hi roller, union iron, hsi, tramco, ptm, vis, nuvision, twister, grain guard, airlanco, westeel, frame, and entringer.

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