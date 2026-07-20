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AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
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Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.0714.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MITT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

MITT opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.62. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $9.27.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.5%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio is 240.00%.

Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,095 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,960 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company's stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a publicly traded, closed-end management investment company that primarily focuses on investing in U.S. residential mortgage assets. The firm seeks to generate current income for its shareholders by acquiring a diversified portfolio of mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. As an externally managed mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT), AG Mortgage Investment Trust aims to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through active portfolio management and interest rate hedging strategies.

The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans, including so-called “jumbo” prime ARMs, as well as Agency and non-Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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