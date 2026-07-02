AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $159.00 at Truist Financial

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $152.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Truist Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AGCO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AGCO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $127.20.

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AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $116.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. AGCO has a 1-year low of $99.21 and a 1-year high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.50. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. AGCO's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $52,096,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $388,309,809.60. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 46.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,958 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in AGCO by 29.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 39.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,242 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $19,925,000 after buying an additional 61,009 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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