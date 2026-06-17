AGCO Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,856 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,867% compared to the average volume of 72 call options.

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Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other AGCO news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $52,096,895.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $388,309,809.60. This trade represents a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in AGCO by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 759 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 36.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

AGCO Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.23. 85,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,581. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AGCO has a 1-year low of $98.60 and a 1-year high of $143.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.50. AGCO had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. AGCO's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from AGCO's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. AGCO's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AGCO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $126.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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