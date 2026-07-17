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AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
AGF Management logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • AGF Management has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, based on coverage from eight firms: five buy ratings and three hold ratings.
  • Analysts have generally been raising price targets, with RBC, Desjardins, and TD all boosting their objectives recently; the average 1-year target is C$20.28.
  • The stock was down 0.8% in Friday trading, while the company reported C$0.72 EPS for the latest quarter on revenue of C$126.7 million.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AGF Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotia decreased their target price on AGF Management from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD raised their target price on AGF Management from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGF.B

AGF Management Trading Down 0.8%

TSE:AGF.B opened at C$22.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.42. AGF Management has a 52 week low of C$11.57 and a 52 week high of C$23.41.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AGF Management had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 16.58%.The company had revenue of C$126.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that AGF Management will post 1.5610119 earnings per share for the current year.

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth. AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm's collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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