AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.67 and traded as high as C$23.10. AGF Management shares last traded at C$22.80, with a volume of 224,460 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGF.B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Scotia lowered their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AGF Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$20.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on AGF Management

AGF Management Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business's 50 day simple moving average is C$19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.67.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$126.70 million during the quarter. AGF Management had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that AGF Management Limited will post 1.5610119 earnings per share for the current year.

AGF Management Company Profile

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth. AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm's collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Further Reading

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