Agilysys (AGYS) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect Agilysys to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $85.9740 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 20, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $82.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.15%.Agilysys's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Agilysys to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agilysys alerts: Sign Up

Agilysys Price Performance

AGYS stock opened at $108.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.13 and a beta of 0.37. The business's 50-day moving average is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.15. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $145.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGYS. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Agilysys from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Get Our Latest Report on AGYS

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company NASDAQ: AGYS that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company's solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Agilysys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agilysys wasn't on the list.

While Agilysys currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here