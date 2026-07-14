Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Agilysys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

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Agilysys Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of AGYS opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $145.25. The stock's 50 day moving average is $88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.15%.The business had revenue of $82.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 419.5% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 213 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 700.0% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 456 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 123.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 421 shares of the software maker's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company NASDAQ: AGYS that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company's solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

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