AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock's previous close.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JonesTrading lowered AGNC Investment from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research lowered AGNC Investment from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.03.

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AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.58. 9,994,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,126,914. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 47.40% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 700,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $8,337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,189,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,072,073.81. This trade represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $605,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 552,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,688,316.67. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 775,000 shares of company stock worth $9,246,000. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,830,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 19,632.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,108,188 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,693,449 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $155,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,097,741 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $312,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,244 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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