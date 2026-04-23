Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.62 per share and revenue of $4.3653 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Agnico Eagle Mines's revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts: Sign Up

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $203.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.82. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $255.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines's payout ratio is 20.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $312.00 to $304.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $248.00 to $235.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $198.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $239.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the mining company's stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 7,061 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the mining company's stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the mining company's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,837 shares of the mining company's stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company's stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Agnico Eagle Mines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agnico Eagle Mines wasn't on the list.

While Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here