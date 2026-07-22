Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM - Get Free Report) NYSE: AEM have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$295.33.

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AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$350.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$321.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 4.3%

AEM stock opened at C$199.86 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$167.76 and a 12-month high of C$348.94. The business's 50-day moving average is C$228.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$264.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.84.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM - Get Free Report) NYSE: AEM last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.70 billion for the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.48% and a return on equity of 22.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 5.4966052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Agnico Eagle Mines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.54%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Canadian-based and led, Agnico Eagle is Canada's largest mining company and the second largest gold producer in the world, operating mines in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. The Company is advancing a pipeline of high-quality development projects in these regions to support sustainable growth over the next decade. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

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