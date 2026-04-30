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Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Agnico Eagle Mines logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Earnings missed expectations: Agnico Eagle reported Q1 EPS of $3.40 versus analysts' $3.62 estimate (a $0.22 miss), though the company still posted strong profitability metrics with an 18.09% ROE and a 37.47% net margin.
  • Dividend increase: The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.45 (from $0.40), representing a $1.80 annualized payout, a 1.0% yield and a dividend payout ratio of 20.27%.
  • Market and analyst view: Shares traded up about 2.6% to $188.29 after the report, and analysts maintain a "Moderate Buy" consensus with an average price target of $239.36.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 37.47%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,658,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,003. The firm has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.71. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $255.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Agnico Eagle Mines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $198.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $239.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 129.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company's stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

Read More

Earnings History for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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