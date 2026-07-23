Agree Realty (ADC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.4761 per share and revenue of $204.5290 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.73 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 29.25%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Agree Realty to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.1%

Agree Realty stock opened at $80.16 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $69.56 and a 1-year high of $82.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Agree Realty's payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.09 per share, with a total value of $56,317.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,976.85. This represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,575.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 675,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,909,668.05. The trade was a 2.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,045 shares of company stock worth $1,415,943. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,441 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $204,813,000 after acquiring an additional 826,719 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 532.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 714,772 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $50,777,000 after purchasing an additional 601,689 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,627,883 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $115,645,000 after purchasing an additional 392,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,764,979 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $422,629,000 after purchasing an additional 381,438 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP boosted its position in Agree Realty by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 635,736 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $45,792,000 after purchasing an additional 343,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation NYSE: ADC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty's primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

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