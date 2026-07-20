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Agriculture Stocks To Watch Now - July 20th

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Deere & Company logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlighted seven agriculture stocks to watch on July 20: Deere, Corteva, Bunge Global, Valmont Industries, Cal-Maine Foods, Gates Industrial, and Andersons. These names were flagged because they had the highest dollar trading volume among agriculture stocks in recent days.
  • Deere and Corteva stand out as major farm-input plays. Deere makes agriculture equipment, while Corteva focuses on seeds and crop protection technologies designed to improve yields and resistance to weather, disease, and pests.
  • The list also includes commodity and food-related businesses such as Bunge Global, which processes and trades agricultural commodities, and Cal-Maine Foods, a major producer and distributor of shell eggs. Andersons similarly operates grain, ethanol, and nutrient-related businesses.
  • Interested in Deere & Company? Here are five stocks we like better.

Deere & Company, Corteva, Bunge Global, Valmont Industries, Cal-Maine Foods, Gates Industrial, and Andersons are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies whose businesses are tied to farming and food production, such as seed producers, fertilizer makers, farm equipment manufacturers, crop processors, and agricultural commodity traders. For stock market investors, these stocks offer exposure to the agricultural sector and can be influenced by factors like weather, crop prices, global food demand, input costs, and government policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Bunge Global (BG)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BG

Valmont Industries (VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VMI

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CALM

Gates Industrial (GTES)

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTES

Andersons (ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANDE

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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