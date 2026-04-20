Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at TD

Air Canada (TSE:AC - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at TD from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD's price target indicates a potential upside of 11.05% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Air Canada from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Air Canada from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$23.69.

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Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:AC traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$18.91. 1,546,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,661. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$13.65 and a 1-year high of C$23.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.56.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, generally serving nearly 50 million passengers each year together with its regional partners. Air Canada is a sixth freedom airline, similar to Gulf carriers, which flies many U.S. nationals on long-haul trips with a layover in Canada. In 2019, the company generated CAD 19 billion in total revenue.

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