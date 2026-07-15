Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY - Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 33,062 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 66,106 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,662 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Air Liquide Price Performance

Shares of Air Liquide stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Liquide

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Liquide stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY - Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,977 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Air Liquide were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Air Liquide from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Air Liquide from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Liquide has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Air Liquide

Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide is a Paris‑headquartered multinational that develops, manufactures and supplies industrial and medical gases, related equipment and services. Founded in 1902, the company has grown into a major global supplier of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen and a wide range of specialty gases used across industrial, healthcare and research applications.

Its core activities include on‑site gas production, bulk and packaged gas distribution (cylinders and cryogenic deliveries), installation and maintenance of gas handling and storage equipment, and engineering for large industrial gas projects.

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