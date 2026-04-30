Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.250-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 13.000-13.250 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $308.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.2%

APD opened at $302.82 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $229.11 and a 12 month high of $307.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $288.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is presently -476.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total value of $19,944,436.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 93,499 shares in the company, valued at $26,573,350.79. The trade was a 42.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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