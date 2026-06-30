Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $271.35, but opened at $295.95. Air Products and Chemicals shares last traded at $296.3750, with a volume of 397,015 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $345.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $323.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 9.4%

The company has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.Air Products and Chemicals's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,037.12. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,053 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Further Reading

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