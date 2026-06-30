Go Pro
→ The energy story near the Grand Canyon (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
June 30, 2026
Air Products and Chemicals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Air Products and Chemicals shares gapped up sharply, opening at $295.95 versus the prior close of $271.35 and last trading around $296.38, a move of about 9.4%.
  • Recent earnings were solid, with the company reporting EPS of $3.20 versus estimates of $3.06 and revenue of $3.17 billion, while also reaffirming FY 2026 guidance of $13.00 to $13.25 EPS.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall: several firms raised targets, and the stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $323.12, alongside a quarterly dividend of $1.81 per share.
  • Interested in Air Products and Chemicals? Here are five stocks we like better.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $271.35, but opened at $295.95. Air Products and Chemicals shares last traded at $296.3750, with a volume of 397,015 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $345.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $323.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 9.4%

The company has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.Air Products and Chemicals's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,037.12. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,053 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Air Products and Chemicals Right Now?

Before you consider Air Products and Chemicals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Air Products and Chemicals wasn't on the list.

While Air Products and Chemicals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
By Thomas Hughes | June 23, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s New Currency Reset
Trump’s New Currency Reset
From Porter & Company (Ad)
As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
By Nathan Reiff | June 28, 2026
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 25, 2026
Rocket Lab's NASA Win Tests Key Support After Sharp Pullback
Rocket Lab's NASA Win Tests Key Support After Sharp Pullback
By Ryan Hasson | June 26, 2026
tc pixel
[Free Report] The 11-Hour Options Guide for Beginners - trade and ticker included
[Free Report] The 11-Hour Options Guide for Beginners - trade and ticker included
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
3 Dividend Stocks Under $30 to Anchor Your Portfolio
3 Dividend Stocks Under $30 to Anchor Your Portfolio
By Chris Markoch | June 23, 2026
The SpaceX Sell-Off May Be More Than a Market Overreaction
The SpaceX Sell-Off May Be More Than a Market Overreaction
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 24, 2026

Recent Videos

You‘ll Wish You Bought the Dip on These Stocks (Entry Points Won‘t Last)
You'll Wish You Bought the Dip on These Stocks (Entry Points Won't Last)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 AI Stocks Insiders Are Selling. Most Aren‘t Ready for What Happens Next.
3 AI Stocks Insiders Are Selling. Most Aren't Ready for What Happens Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks to Buy Before the Big Data Center Boom
3 Stocks to Buy Before the Big Data Center Boom
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines