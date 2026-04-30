Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.000-13.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 3.250-3.350 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $308.78.

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Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE APD opened at $302.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $229.11 and a 52 week high of $307.29.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -476.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total value of $19,944,436.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 93,499 shares in the company, valued at $26,573,350.79. The trade was a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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