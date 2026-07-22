Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.6538.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th.

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Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $35,136,936.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,206,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,708,753.58. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $43,772,452.29. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,622,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $389,250,550.36. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,231,864 shares of company stock worth $308,474,278. 27.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Airbnb by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company's stock worth $1,884,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $480,332,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 9,331.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,172,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,315 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,325,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $342,017,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $144.10 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $139.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.52. The firm has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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