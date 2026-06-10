Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells $569,303.45 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 4,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $569,303.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,732,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,456,497,803.88. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Airbnb alerts: Sign Up

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Brian Chesky sold 37,704 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total transaction of $5,102,859.36.

On Friday, June 5th, Brian Chesky sold 16,515 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $2,232,332.55.

On Thursday, June 4th, Brian Chesky sold 64,333 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $8,758,294.62.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Brian Chesky sold 62,764 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $8,410,376.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Brian Chesky sold 15,226 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $2,080,176.12.

On Monday, June 1st, Brian Chesky sold 184,513 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $25,056,865.40.

On Friday, May 29th, Brian Chesky sold 4,774 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $645,253.84.

On Friday, May 29th, Brian Chesky sold 103,937 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $13,968,093.43.

On Thursday, May 28th, Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $35,136,936.12.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Brian Chesky sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,663,400.00.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.13. 3,585,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,456. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $147.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company's 50-day moving average price is $134.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Airbnb's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Argus raised shares of Airbnb to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Airbnb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Airbnb wasn't on the list.

While Airbnb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here