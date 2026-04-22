Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $8,270,220.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $8,270,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 112,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,972,218.85. This represents a 34.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

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Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.16, for a total value of $7,317,280.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $7,685,580.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total value of $7,613,660.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $7,074,260.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $7,026,700.00.

On Monday, January 26th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $7,730,240.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.18. 4,080,716 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,367,847. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $147.25. The company has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.91.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded ABNB to Overweight and raised its price target to $178 (from $136), calling a potential “significant business inflection” that could restart margin and growth momentum; that upgrade is the main near-term bullish catalyst. Wells Fargo Upgrade

Wells Fargo upgraded ABNB to Overweight and raised its price target to $178 (from $136), calling a potential “significant business inflection” that could restart margin and growth momentum; that upgrade is the main near-term bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: ABNB recently hit a new 52-week peak as investors position ahead of Q1 results, signaling bullish sentiment into earnings season. 52-Week Peak

ABNB recently hit a new 52-week peak as investors position ahead of Q1 results, signaling bullish sentiment into earnings season. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street expects double-digit EPS growth for the quarter, which sets a positive baseline but also raises expectations that could be hard to beat. Earnings Preview

Wall Street expects double-digit EPS growth for the quarter, which sets a positive baseline but also raises expectations that could be hard to beat. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage notes recent share strength despite broader market weakness; that indicates stock-specific drivers (analyst upgrade, 52-week high) rather than a sector-wide move. Market Note

Media coverage notes recent share strength despite broader market weakness; that indicates stock-specific drivers (analyst upgrade, 52-week high) rather than a sector-wide move. Neutral Sentiment: OpenAI has hired an Airbnb executive to lead EMEA operations — a sign of talent mobility between tech sectors; the direct operational impact on Airbnb is limited but worth watching for leadership changes. OpenAI Hire

OpenAI has hired an Airbnb executive to lead EMEA operations — a sign of talent mobility between tech sectors; the direct operational impact on Airbnb is limited but worth watching for leadership changes. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and commentary warn that FQ2 guidance could disappoint amid travel disruptions, and raise concerns that near-term risks (demand volatility, rising supply incentives) could pressure margins. These cautionary views cap upside until results and guidance confirm the recovery thesis. Guidance Risk

Some analysts and commentary warn that FQ2 guidance could disappoint amid travel disruptions, and raise concerns that near-term risks (demand volatility, rising supply incentives) could pressure margins. These cautionary views cap upside until results and guidance confirm the recovery thesis. Negative Sentiment: Analysis also flags a potential “identity shift” for Airbnb (changes to business mix or host/guest economics) that could pressure long-term margins if execution or monetization falters. Margin/Strategy Risk

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. Mizuho increased their price objective on Airbnb from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Airbnb from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $151.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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