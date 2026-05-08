Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Susquehanna

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a "positive" rating on the stock. Susquehanna's target price points to a potential upside of 21.03% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Airbnb from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.77.

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Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $140.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $133.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.30. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $147.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 24,788 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.86, for a total transaction of $3,615,577.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,651.20. This trade represents a 67.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.16, for a total value of $7,317,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 170,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,449,092.40. This represents a 25.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,075 shares of company stock valued at $60,358,795. 27.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

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