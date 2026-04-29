Airgain (AIRG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $11.4750 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Airgain Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Airgain has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $82.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airgain news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 37,314 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $153,733.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,171,855.72. The trade was a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Elbaz sold 12,769 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $52,608.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 140,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $580,013.60. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 83,653 shares of company stock valued at $360,404 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 270.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 43,214 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIRG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Airgain to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Monday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $6.00 price target on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airgain

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc NASDAQ: AIRG is a provider of intelligent wireless connectivity solutions designed to enhance data transmission, network performance and antenna efficiency for a range of devices. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company develops both embedded and external antenna systems, as well as associated connectivity software, to support wireless applications across cellular, Wi-Fi, machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The company's product portfolio includes modular smart antennas, parallel path phase-diversity antennas and advanced array antenna solutions that are optimized for environments such as smart homes, industrial automation, transportation and enterprise networking.

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