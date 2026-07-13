Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Shares Down 1.3% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG - Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 64,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 66,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Get Airgain alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $8.50 target price on shares of Airgain in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Airgain in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Airgain from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Airgain from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Airgain in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airgain has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIRG

Airgain Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08). Airgain had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million. Airgain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.010-0.010 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airgain

In other Airgain news, CFO Michael Elbaz sold 3,787 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $25,637.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 135,506 shares in the company, valued at $917,375.62. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Suen sold 4,573 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $29,770.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,115.81. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,847 shares of company stock worth $86,067. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Airgain

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in Airgain by 36.0% during the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 56,706 shares of the technology company's stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 4.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,336 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company's stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc NASDAQ: AIRG is a provider of intelligent wireless connectivity solutions designed to enhance data transmission, network performance and antenna efficiency for a range of devices. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company develops both embedded and external antenna systems, as well as associated connectivity software, to support wireless applications across cellular, Wi-Fi, machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The company's product portfolio includes modular smart antennas, parallel path phase-diversity antennas and advanced array antenna solutions that are optimized for environments such as smart homes, industrial automation, transportation and enterprise networking.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Airgain, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Airgain wasn't on the list.

While Airgain currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here