AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRJ - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIRJ. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on AirJoule Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on AirJoule Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Get AirJoule Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on AIRJ

AirJoule Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of AirJoule Technologies stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.21 million, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. AirJoule Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.28). Sell-side analysts anticipate that AirJoule Technologies will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AirJoule Technologies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AirJoule Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AirJoule Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AirJoule Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of AirJoule Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AirJoule Technologies

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AirJoule Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AirJoule Technologies wasn't on the list.

While AirJoule Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here