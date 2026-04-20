AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Major Shareholder Jorey Chernett Buys 40,000 Shares

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Jorey Chernett bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,053,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,916,552.94. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jorey Chernett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Jorey Chernett bought 20,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Jorey Chernett bought 60,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Jorey Chernett bought 90,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Jorey Chernett bought 50,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $145,500.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Jorey Chernett bought 40,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $110,800.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Jorey Chernett bought 77,702 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $205,133.28.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jorey Chernett bought 83,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $212,480.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Jorey Chernett bought 105,848 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $257,210.64.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Jorey Chernett bought 88,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Jorey Chernett purchased 45,600 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $91,200.00.

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AirSculpt Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.59. 398,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $182.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.22. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.93 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIRS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AirSculpt Technologies has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Report on AIRS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 239.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company's stock.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: AIRS is a medical technology company specializing in minimally invasive body contouring. The company's flagship AirSculpt® platform combines pneumatic power with precision microcannulas to deliver fat removal, transfer and sculpting procedures. AirSculpt Technologies partners with both company-owned and franchised cosmetic surgery practices to offer a streamlined, office-based alternative to traditional liposuction.

Through its proprietary system, AirSculpt Technologies provides both consumers and medical professionals with an integrated solution that emphasizes reduced downtime, smaller incision sites, and more predictable outcomes.

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