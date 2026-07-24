AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Stock Price Down 1.3% - Here's Why

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS - Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 266,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 431,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIRS. Wall Street Zen raised AirSculpt Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Leerink Partners set a $4.50 target price on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $4.50.

View Our Latest Report on AIRS

AirSculpt Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of $325.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 259.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: AIRS is a medical technology company specializing in minimally invasive body contouring. The company’s flagship AirSculpt® platform combines pneumatic power with precision microcannulas to deliver fat removal, transfer and sculpting procedures. AirSculpt Technologies partners with both company-owned and franchised cosmetic surgery practices to offer a streamlined, office-based alternative to traditional liposuction.

Through its proprietary system, AirSculpt Technologies provides both consumers and medical professionals with an integrated solution that emphasizes reduced downtime, smaller incision sites, and more predictable outcomes.

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